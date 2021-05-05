Thomas Mann to star with Emma Roberts in 'About Fate'

Adv.

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actor Thomas Mann has joined the cast of the romantic comedy “About Fate”, co-starring Emma Roberts. The two stars were earlier seen in the 2010 comedy drama, “It’s Kind Of A Funny Story”.

“About Fate” is about two people falling in love but are unable to understand the true meaning of love. However, as fate would have it, they are put in each other’s lives on a stormy New Year’s Eve. The film has been directed by Marius Weisberg and has been penned by Tiffany Paulsen.

The shoot will begin in Boston next month, according to contactmusic.com.

Adv.

Thomas has been part of films such as “Project X” and “Kong: Skull Island”. He will be seen next in “The Chariot” as well as horror film “Halloween: Kills”.

Emma will be seen in the film “Robot”, directed by Anthony Hines.

–IANS

Adv.

anj/vnc