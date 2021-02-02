‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ viral set photos reveal Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt’s stunning costumes

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has already begun and the first images from the Sydney set are already here.

The upcoming MCU movie which has endured several delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic finally started shooting in Australia last week, and photos from the sets of the film have already leaked online, per Screenrant.

The images obtained by Dailymail show Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt among other co-stars donning quirky costumes while filming for the upcoming sequel in Sydney on Monday.

In the viral photos, Hemsworth can be seen carrying the Stormbreaker axe while sporting long blonde hair, blue jeans and a red vest on the sets of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. On the other hand, Pratt is seen wearing Star Lord’s signature red armor, per Dailymail.

More pictures of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder!



New costumes 👀



(@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/oBhleQRLQq — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) February 1, 2021

The set photos also give a closer look at Sean Gunn’s Kraglin and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan on the set of Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



(Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/5LxIUk2TUz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdatesBU) February 1, 2021

Apart from Hemsworth and Pratt, the Marvel Studios film has a star-studded cast which sees Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Jamie Alexander returning from the previous films, along with Christian Bale as the new supervillain Gorr the God Butcher.

According to Screenrant, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is part of MCU’s highly-anticipated Phase 4 and sees Taika Waititi return to the director’s chair after his acclaimed work on ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set to release in May 2022.