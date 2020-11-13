'Thor Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi finds humour in story

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi has reacted with trademark good humour to an IANS story.

Sharing the link of a report by the news agency about him that talks of his love for acting, he tweeted: “Ugh. Guys, this makes me seem arrogant. What I actually said was “I think I’m probably the best actor… in the world.”

In the IANS story, Waititi shared his thought of taking up an acting job in his 2019 directorial “Jojo Rabbit”.

In the story, Waititi had said: “I wrote the script, and then I went off and made three films and then came back to it. At that point they were encouraging me to play that part and I didn’t need much encouragement because I think I’m probably the best actor.”

Based on the novel “Caging Skies” by author Christine Leunens, “Jojo Rabbit” is an anti-hate satire about a lonely German boy named Jojo whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. Waititi plays the imaginary Hitler. The movie got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Supporting Actress.

Waititi’s followers loved his witty post. Actor Randeep Hooda reacted to it with laughing emojis.

Actor Antony Starr wrote: “Yeah well you should have said GALAXY!!!!”, and one user named Wendy Andresen wrote: “You kept it humble with the “think” instead of “know” though so kudos for that.”

Meanwhile, Waititi, who in 2017 helmed “Thor Ragnarok”, is set to direct “Thor: Love And Thunder”. The film sees Chris Hemsworth returning as the God of Thunder.

Waititi took the franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard drinking Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in “Thor: Ragnorak”. The much anticipated “Love And Thunder” will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Thor: Love And Thunder”. She will be the first female to play the superhero Thor.

–IANS

sug/vnc