Tiffany Haddish wants to adopt a child who is at least five

Actress Tiffany Haddish, who is in a relationship with rapper Common, is taking parenting classes to prepare her for adopting a child. She wants to be mother to a child who is at least five years old.

“I’m taking parenting classes now so I can adopt. I’m looking at (ages) five and up, really like seven. I want them to be able to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them,” Haddish said on E!’s ‘Daily Pop’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress admitted it would be a miracle if she gets pregnant and has a biological child because she has “taken the precautions” to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“Let me tell you, if I get pregnant that is all God tearing down all walls, all barriers. I have definitely taken the precautions to protect me. If that s*** happens, I’m going to hire some help, and I’m definitely going to cry a lot,” she said.

She is also not interested in having a surrogate mother to carry her baby because she “gave up a bunch of eggs” for money when she was younger.