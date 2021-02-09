ADVERTISEMENT
TikTok users get full access to Universal’s catalog of artists

TikTok app has partnered Universal Music Group (UMG) where the users will be able to incorporate clips from UMGs full catalog of music

By IANS
Chinese short-video making app TikTok has partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG) where the users will be able to incorporate clips from UMGs full catalog of music, spanning the company’s iconic labels, songwriters and global territories.

The two companies have announced an expanded global alliance to deliver equitable compensation for recording artists and songwriters and significantly expands and enhances the companies’ existing relationship.

“Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world’s biggest catalog of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience,” said Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music for TikTok.

The companies have additionally pledged to experiment with exciting new features.

“UMG and TikTok will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation and collaboration — with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features,” said Michael Nash, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy at UMG.

Last year, TikTok inked similar partnerships with Sony Music, Merlin and Warner Music Group.

With the new UMG agreement, which covers recorded music from artists at UMG’s labels and songwriters with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), TikTok users will be more empowered than ever to express themselves through music.  –ians/na/

