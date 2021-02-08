Timothee Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands in new Super Bowl ad will blow your mind

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothee Chalamet just surprised fans as he featured alongside Winona Ryder in a new Super Bowl ad.

The ‘Dune’ star teamed up with the 44-year-old actress for a commercial from Cadillac which pays homage to Tim Burton’s classic 1990 film ‘Edward Scissorhands’.

The ad, which aired during Super Bowl LV, sees the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star play Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Johnny Depp’s title character from the film. Ryder reprises her role as Edward’s love interest in the original film, Kim Boggs, now Edgar’s mom, per E! Online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chalamet also shared the look on his Instagram handle, writing “EDGAR. SCISSORHANDS. #[email protected] SUPER BOWL TONIGHT

#ooo#im#blinded#by#the#liiiiiights#LYRIQ”

The cult classic sees Depp play the titular character – with scissors for hands who’s condition becomes permanent after his creator’s death.

The commercial for the brand’s new all-electric vehicle follows Timothee Chalamet’s character who looks just like his father donning wild black hair and Gothic ensemble, as he deals with the challenges of having scissors for hands. When Kim sees Edgar using a VR headset to drive a car, she decides to gift him a Cadillac Lyriq with hands-free driving capabilities, reports Screenrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” Burton, who approved the concept, said in a statement provided by Cadillac. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

The 24-year-old actor’s uncanny resemblance to the original character is already driving the Internet crazy, with many fans showering praises on him.

“Timothee Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands is seriously the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” one Twitter user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Timothee Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, son of Edward Scissorhands is the best casting there will ever be, even if it is just for a tv spot,” added a second fan.

Another fan commented, “if edgar scissorhands cuts me with his hands, do NOT prosecute him, he caught ME slippin, that is on ME.”

Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder in the 2021 Cadillac Super Bowl Commercial | Edgar Scissorhands pic.twitter.com/Cr3qwRWCCu — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) February 7, 2021