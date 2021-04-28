Adv.
Timothee Chalamet’s cheeky caption amuses fans & friends

Timothee Chalamet grabbed attention with the cheeky caption he wrote on his new social media post

By Glamsham Bureau
Timothee Chalamet | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Timothee Chalamet grabbed attention with the cheeky caption he wrote on his new social media post, drawing reactions from fans and friends. The 25-year-old actor shared a picture where a live-action figure is seen sitting in front of a big screen. He captioned it: “I’ve been playing with myself all day.”

Chalamet’s friends could not stop from commenting on the post.

“Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” actress Kiernan Shipka said: “Hi Timmy”.

“Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart simply commented in the comment section: “Timmy.”

Many of Chalamet’s fans have also shared their thoughts on his post.

“Timmy that doesnt sound good,” one wrote.

A fan said: “TIMOTHEE… THE WORDS. CHOOSE THEM CAREFULLY.”

One laughed and said: “I LIKE YOUR FUNNY WORDS MAGIC MAN.”

“This caption is driving the girlies crazy timothee!!!!!!” said a fan.

Source@tchalamet
