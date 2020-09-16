Tina Knowles-Lawson reveals the unusual origin of Beyonce’s name

Beyonce Knowles has got her name from a very special source.

The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has recently revealed the origins of her daughter’s name.

During an appearance on the first episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, Knowles-Lawson shared that ‘Beyonce’ is actually her maiden name even though it’s now a handle widely associated with her famous daughter.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” she said.

“My name was Celestine Beyonce, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

The 66-year-old fashion designer and businesswoman further went on to add that her brother and his children have Beyonce as their surname due to a ‘clerical error’.

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she added.

“And it’s interesting and it shows you the times because we asked my mother when I was grown I was like why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E?”

“And you know it’s all these different spellings. And my mom’s reply to me and was that’s what they put on your birth certificate.”

She continued: “So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”

Speaking about the diffrent spellings, Tina said it “must’ve been horrible” for her mother to “not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”

“So we all have different spellings,” she said. “People don’t even put the two together and know that’s the same name.”

According to reports, Tina took a different surname when she married Beyonce’s father and former manager Mathew Knowles.

The pair split in 2009 after being together for more than 30 years and finalized their divorce in 2011.

Tina, who is also mom to singer Solange married actor Richard Lawson in 2015.

Last week, Knowles-Lawson shared a heartwarming throwback image of herself with her daughter Beyonce and her granddaughter Blue Ivy, reminiscing about having the three generations together.

“Wow I miss them️…,” she wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji.