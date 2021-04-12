Tom Clancy’s 5 novels converted into a cinematic treat

Adv.

Tom Clancy is a prolific American novelist / writer who is known for his suspense-thriller based novels that were highly technical and had detailed storylines set during the era after the cold war. Before taking up the profession as a writer, he was a full-time insurance agent who always had a writer inside him and that forced him to leave his 9 to 5 job and follow his heart in writing. The fact that he has won multiple awards and has sold millions of copies is testament to his volume of work and his ever-increasing loyal fan base.

Remembering the stellar novelist today, his 74th birth anniversary, here are 5 novels from Tom Clancy which have been transformed into a movie / series and have been an ultimate visual treat for us.

Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is an American action-thriller based on a 1993 novel with the same name written by Tom Clancy. Directed by Stefano Sollima, this film stars Michael B. Jordan and is a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. This film revolves around the US navy and how they uncover an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of John Kelly’s (Michael B. Jordan) pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. The long wait to see the film finally ends this month as Without Remorse is set to release on 30 April 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hunt for Red October

The Hunt for the Red October was the first film which was based on Tom Clancy’s thriller novel by the same name. This movie was an American spy thriller directed by John McTiernan, starring Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, James Earl Jones and Sam Neill. The story of this movie is set in the late cold war era and involves a Soviet captain who wishes to win over the United States of America with advanced technology only for a CIA analyst to deduce their plan and inform the US army just in time.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)

This is an American political thriller series based on characters from the fictional ‘Ryanverse’ which is written Tom Clancy. The series is about a CIA analyst who is wrenched from the security of his desk job to the field after discovering a series of illegal bank transfers. These unlawful bank transfers were carried out by a rising Islamic extremist. This series was a blockbuster and a hit which will have its third season arriving soon on Amazon Prime Video.

Net Force

Net Force was an American based drama show which was exclusively made for television. This TV series is based on the series of novels by Tom Clancy under the name of Net force which belonged to the action thriller genre. The story revolves around a FBI head who is appointed to investigate computer crime and politics of the internet. Directed by Ribert Lieberman starring Scott Bakula, Joanna Going and Brain Dennehy, this series is a complex TV show which leaves no stones unturned to give you chills down your spine.

Op Center

This film is based on Tom Clancy’s Op center series of novels. This action political thriller film was directed by Lewis Teague. Op center is the beating heart of America’s defence, intelligence and crisis management technology. The main foundation and idea behind this film-based novel was – When a job is too dirty or too dangerous it’s the only place our government can turn.