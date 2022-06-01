scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Cruise had no problem with training 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast hard

By Glamsham Bureau
Tom Cruise had no problem with training 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast hard
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer for Top Gun _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Hollywood star Tom Cruise had no issues with pushing the cast of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to the limit with the flying sequences.

Asked if he considered easing the workload, Tom told Screen Rant: “No, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Listen, the whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities. To look and walk in someone else’s shoes and feel what they are feeling.”

- Advertisement -

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star continued: “Making movies, you’re constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies.

“That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities. And to be part of that right from the beginning. It was my dream. You’ve got to work. It’s not a bunch of parties and doing that, and that’s what I love.”

- Advertisement -

The movie sees Cruise’s alter ego reunite with Val Kilmer’s Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky and the actor has urged audiences to watch Kilmer’s performance in the film.

Cruise said: “I think people just have to see it; I don’t even want to try. He’s such a fine actor, and you see what he brings to this movie; the power that he has. And I think that relationship and the structure of the story, where it works, I don’t want to talk about. I just want people to experience it.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSlice raises $50 mn led by Tiger Global, to boost UPI product
Next articleMobile Veterinary ambulances to reach sick livestock in half an hour: Govt
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Nora Fatehi

Rubina Dilaik

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,241FansLike
52,451FollowersFollow
7,113FollowersFollow
60,087FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US