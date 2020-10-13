Advtg.
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell film a gritty action scene in BTS ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ video

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been spotted filming for the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' movie on the streets of Rome.

By Omkar Padte
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell film a gritty action scene in BTS 'Mission: Impossible 7' video
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell film a gritty action scene in BTS 'Mission Impossible 7' video (Pic Courtesy: dailymail)
A new behind-the-scenes video from the ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set, featuring a new look at Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s first team-up has surfaced online.

The new footage caught the Oscar nominee, 58, and the Cinderella star, 38 in what appears to be a car crash scene.

Shot across the street from the films set, the new clip shows Cruise emerging from a crashed Italian police car as he filmed a shot under the watchful eye of director ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Christopher McQuarrie.

According to reports, the pair have been filming gritty action scenes around Rome on motorbikes and a car chase sequence for the highly-anticipated action sequel.

Tom Cruise reprises his role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the blockbuster, while Atwell is a new addition to the cast for the seventh installment.

The actor was every inch the action man as he rocked a silver waistcoat, matching trousers, a white shirt, and tie as he held Hayley who was dressed in a crisp white blouse teamed up with black high-waisted trousers.

The video also shows Tom Cruise smiling and waving to onlooking fans in between takes.

The Award-winning Hollywood star has been spotted shooting many exciting scenes over the past few months, including motorbike stunts, parachuting, and riding on top of moving trains while on set in Norway, reports Dailymail.

Filming for the much-awaited action flick was shut down in Italy earlier this year due to rising number of covid-19 cases.

Apart from Tom and Hayley, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ also stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Rebecca Ferguson along with newcomers Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.

The film was originally scheduled for July 2021 release but has now been pushed back until November next year instead.

