Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella Cruise debuts new blue hairdo

By Omkar Padte
Bella Cruise is showing off her edgy new look!

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, where she posted a rare selfie debuting her new stylish haircut, trendy short bangs, and blue highlights.

Bella Cruise gave us major fashion goals in the new post sporting a chic pair of shades and a leopard-print button up, teamed with a black leather jacket.

Her dark hair largely seem tinted on the edges, as she sported a nose ring.

While leaving the post uncaptioned, Bella tagged small jewelry brands NOTTE and July Child.

Bella Cruise, who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, rarely shares selfies to her page, as she largely posts images of her artwork.

She keeps a low profile and mostly stays out of the spotlight.

Bella Cruise joined the social media platform in early 2018. She also launched her own clothing line BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) in the same year.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise welcomed Bella in 1992, just three years before the former couple adopted son Connor, 25.

The couple reportedly split in 2002.

