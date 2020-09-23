Home Hollywood News

Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

Tom Cruise, renowned for taking risks as the star of the Mission: Impossible movies is officially heading to space!

By Omkar Padte
Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman
Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Tom Cruise, renowned for taking risks as the star of the Mission: Impossible movies is officially heading to space!

Cruise, 58 will be heading to space in October 2021 along with director Doug Liman as the pioneering film project gets underway.

Tom Cruise will be accompanying SpaceX pilot Lopez Alegria to the space in SpaceX Crew Dragon on its scheduled October 2021 trip to the International Space Station, according to Space Shuttle Almanac.

Advtg.

The Space Shuttle Almanac took to Twitter on Monday (September 21), to share a photo of spacecraft and countries set to launch from in the next three years.

Under the October 2021 part, the chart reads “SpaceX Crew Dragon,” with an image of a small space vehicle beside it. The chart also reveals some names from Hollywood that will be going into space.

Next to the image is a list of three names: SpaceX Pilot Lopez Alegria, Tourist 1 Tom Cruise, and Tourist 2 Doug Liman. The tourist flight also shows a vacant spot for a third visitor.

Advtg.

According to reports, the pioneering movie was announced earlier this year, confirming that Tom Cruise had joined forces with Elon Musk and Space X to film a movie in outer space along with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman.

NASA confirmed the news earlier this year via Twitter, where NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!”

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Advtg.

As of right now, it is unclear whether the October 2021 trip is just a preliminary one of Tom Cruise and Doug Liman to assess the potential of filming in the extra-terrestrial territory or if they will begin shooting at that point.

According to reports, Liman is in the process of writing the film’s script, and the budget is estimated to be around $200 million. Christopher McQuarrie, who is the writer/director on the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story advisor and producer, alongside Tom Cruise, Doug Liman, and PJ van Sandwijk as producers.

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleFrom Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of
Next articleTV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Related Articles

News

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella Cruise debuts new blue hairdo

Omkar Padte - 0
Bella Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, shares a rare selfie debuting her new stylish haircut
Read more
News

Katie Holmes’ new beau ‘can’t get enough’ of her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Katie Holmes reportedly texts her rumoured boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., all day long and he cannot get enough of her...
Read more
News

Katie Holmes spotted kissing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Katie Holmes was spotted kissing new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo while sitting on his lap in Manhattan on Sunday night. In the Photo...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman 1

TV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai , Sep 23 (IANS) Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram."As they say.. There is...
Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film...

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a...

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction & fight back...

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film 'Black Rose'

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks