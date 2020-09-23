Advtg.

Tom Cruise, renowned for taking risks as the star of the Mission: Impossible movies is officially heading to space!

Cruise, 58 will be heading to space in October 2021 along with director Doug Liman as the pioneering film project gets underway.

Tom Cruise will be accompanying SpaceX pilot Lopez Alegria to the space in SpaceX Crew Dragon on its scheduled October 2021 trip to the International Space Station, according to Space Shuttle Almanac.

The Space Shuttle Almanac took to Twitter on Monday (September 21), to share a photo of spacecraft and countries set to launch from in the next three years.

Under the October 2021 part, the chart reads “SpaceX Crew Dragon,” with an image of a small space vehicle beside it. The chart also reveals some names from Hollywood that will be going into space.

Next to the image is a list of three names: SpaceX Pilot Lopez Alegria, Tourist 1 Tom Cruise, and Tourist 2 Doug Liman. The tourist flight also shows a vacant spot for a third visitor.

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

According to reports, the pioneering movie was announced earlier this year, confirming that Tom Cruise had joined forces with Elon Musk and Space X to film a movie in outer space along with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman.

NASA confirmed the news earlier this year via Twitter, where NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!”

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

As of right now, it is unclear whether the October 2021 trip is just a preliminary one of Tom Cruise and Doug Liman to assess the potential of filming in the extra-terrestrial territory or if they will begin shooting at that point.

According to reports, Liman is in the process of writing the film’s script, and the budget is estimated to be around $200 million. Christopher McQuarrie, who is the writer/director on the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story advisor and producer, alongside Tom Cruise, Doug Liman, and PJ van Sandwijk as producers.