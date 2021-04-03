HollywoodNews

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson not ‘old enough’ for Covid vaccination

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both aged 64, have been told that they were not "old enough"

By Glamsham Bureau
Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson | pic courtesy: instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who contracted Covid-19 last year, have not been able to get their Covid vaccinations yet. Hanks and Wilson, both aged 64, have been told that they were not “old enough”.

“It’s been so emotional. We haven’t gotten our vaccines yet. How about hearing this for the first time in your life: You’re not old enough. It’s like, “Ok, I’ll take that”. We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier,” Wilson said on ‘The Today Show’, according to femalefirst.co.uk. She hopes that more people get vaccinated soon.”

“Yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that’s what the vaccine is also doing helping people. To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that. That is truly a gift,” said Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@ritawilson
Previous articleKanica Maheshwari: Won’t jump on bandwagon of trends for quick fame
Next articleMeet Aman Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Climate Crusader’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates