Tom Holland had an adorable exchange with Robert Downey Jr on social media and Marvel fans are loving it.

By Omkar Padte
Tom Holland still has Robert Downey Jr's jacket and fans are loving it (Pic Courtesy: Entertainment Weekly)
The 24-year-old actor, known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an interesting selfie on the sets of ‘Spider-Man 3’.

“Looking after your jacket mate,” Holland wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ star can be seen posing in front of a mirror wearing a stylish red-and-black patterned jacket.

While the actor did not specify whose jacket he was referring to, but observant fans noticed he had placed a tag for Robert Downey Jr’s Instagram account between two of the wall mirrors.

Within no time, the ‘Iron Man’ actor solved the mystery as he shared the story to his Instagram account writing, “Thank you brother,” along with a sparkly red jacket GIF.

This isn’t the first time Tom Holland has wore the above-mentioned jacket. Earlier in 2017, the actor had shared a series of photos of himself in a costume trailer in which he is seen sporting the same red jacket.

Holland and Downey Jr first shared the screen together in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’. The pair later went on to appear in a number of blockbuster Marvel films including ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

At the moment, Tom Holland is currently busy shooting for ‘Spider-Man 3’.

In a recent interview, Marvel’s Kevin Feige shared an update on the upcoming third installment of Spider-Man.

Comicbook.com shared that Kevin Feige noted: “It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” he said.

“And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

As for Robert Downey Jr, the actor recently comfirmed that he’s done with Marvel.

