Hollywood News

Tom Parker finds it 'tough' not being hands-on with new baby amidst tumour treatment

By Glamsham Editorial
London, Nov 10 (IANS) The Wanted singer Tom Parker finds it tough not being able to be properly involved with new son Bodhi as he is focussing on his treatment for brain tumour.

The singer and his wife Kelsey welcomed Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker last month, reports metro.co.uk.

“It’s been a whirlwind the last few weeks. It’s been hard because I’ve not been able to be involved as much. But hopefully in a couple of weeks when the treatment’s ended I’ll be able to be a bit more hands-on, which I’m looking forward to,” said Parker.

“It’s been tough, not being as involved as I would like,” he added.

Kelsey added that he is “around and at home”, but explained: “His job at the moment is to go and have his treatment, and some dads have to go back to work straight away anyway.”

The couple also have 15-month-old daughter, Aurelia.

Parker has stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive tumour, and is undergoing treatment.

–IANS

nn/vnc/rt

