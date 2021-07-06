‘Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy’ comes to its conclusion with KINGDOM

Adv.

Netflix and Hasbro, Inc., in partnership with Rooster Teeth, will premiere Chapter Three – KINGDOM – of the TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY. This highly anticipated final chapter premieres globally on Netflix on July 29, 2021.

Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut.

Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?

Adv.

● Chapter One: Siege

● Chapter Two: Earthrise

● Chapter Three: Kingdom (NOW LAUNCHING)