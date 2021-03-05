ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Travis Barker gushes about ‘great mom’ Kourtney Kardashian

Musician Travis Barker couldn't stop raving about girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on actress Drew Barrymore's popular chat show

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 5: Musician Travis Barker couldn’t stop raving about girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on actress Drew Barrymore‘s popular chat show.

Travis praised Kourtney for being a great mother and handling their relationship with maturity, while speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Up until now I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?”‘ Barkar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes naturally, it’s like a maturity thing,” he added.

The couple never made an official statement about their relationship until now. Fans got a confirmation when Kourtney posted a picture on Valentine’s Day, of her hands entwined with Travis’.

Kourtney has three children – two sons and one daughter – with ex-fiance Scott Disick.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDJ Snake, Selena Gomez collaborate for ‘Selfish Love’
Next articleMika Singh responds to casting Sunny Leone lookalike in new video
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Scott Disick introduces teen girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to kids

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV personality Scott Disick reportedly introduced his girlfriend, teen model Amelia Hamlin, to his three children
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra was love-at-first-sight for this female Hollywood star…!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
This Hollywood star says she loved Priyanka Chopra Jonas at first sight, adding that she loves the Indian actress's book 'Unfinished'
Read more
News

Has Kourtney Kardashian made relationship with Travis Barker Insta official?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Has socialite Kourtney Kardashian made her relationship with longtime friend Travis Barker official on Instagram?
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021