Travis Scott deactivates Instagram account after fans troll his Batman Halloween costume

Travis Scott has deactivated his Instagram account after getting trolled over his Batman costume.

The 29-year-old rapper was last seen posting on Instagram on Halloween, when he shared photos of himself in a Batman costume.

The ‘Astroworld’ hitmaker notched up his Halloween celebration this year by sporting a custom chocolate-brown Batman suit for the occasion which went viral within no time.

Travis Scott, who is make-up mogul Kylie Jenner’s ex, posed in front of his two vehicles of matching color in several Instagram posts and Instagram story videos.

Everything was going fine until he started getting trolled for his twist on the iconic character’s suit that sent the internet into a frenzy. Rather than wearing a traditional black batsuit, Scott reportedly opted for one in a dark chocolate brown color.

It is claimed that the Grammy nominee lost it after he was compared to a cockroach than the caped crusader by several commenters on Saturday, and since then, his Instagram account has been deleted.

Travis Scott has not addressed the issue on Twitter as of now and hasn’t tweeted anything at all this weekend. His Twitter account remains active as of Sunday night.

After the news of the rapper deactivating his Instagram account went viral, some still believe that the singer may have taken down his account because he plans on releasing new music soon while others still made fun of his actions.

Travis Scott dropped his latest single, ‘Franchise (Remix),’ featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. in September, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100.