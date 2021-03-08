ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Twitter flooded with jokes, memes post Meghan-Harry interview

Jokes & memes trending all through the day after the much-publicised interview of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 8: Twitterati not surprisingly had a field day on Monday, after the much-publicised interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, with jokes and memes trending all through the day.

Many joked about the fact how “the firm”, as revealed by Prince Harry, cut his allowances and refused to give him money, while Prince Andrew, the Queen’s son, who has been accused of paedophilia, linked with Jeffrey Epstein, continues to get the royal treatment.

The popular British series, The Crown, which has been chronicling the life of British Royalty ever since the time of Queen Elisabeth II, not surprisingly, featured in many of the memes.

Some memes even suggested Netflix to cast Meghan Markle as herself on the award-winning show.

In the interview, Meghan and Harry have claimed they endured many ordeals while trying to live as a part of the Royal family after their marriage in 2018, and their decision to step down as members of the Royal family.

Closer to home, in India as well, the interview saw many Indian users poke fun at the subconscious racism and misogyny present in the UK.

Earlier in the day, actress-talk show host Simi Garewal was trolled after she criticised Meghan and called her “evil”.

