Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem ‘the greatest rapper of all time’

Ty Dolla Sign has showered praises on Eminem.

The 38-year-old singer recently declared Slim Shady as “the greatest rapper of all time”.

The LA musician, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., revealed in an Interview with Hot Freestyle on Wednesday (Dec. 2) that Eminem is one of his favorites and that he is definitely on top of his list of people he would love to collaborate with, reports URBANISLANDZ.

“I have not done a song with Eminem yet, which I would love to,” Ty Dolla Sign said.

“He’s the GOAT for sure. I always said like the only rapper that I think is better than Eminem is Slim Shady. So yeah it will happen for sure. What up, Em? Holla at me.”

Meanwhile, it’s safer to say that the California singer who has collaborated with almost everyone else, might join forces with Eminem sooner or later, according to BET.

Ty Dolla Sign has had epic collaborations throughout his career. He recently dropped his third studio album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla Sign’ in October which debuted on No.4 on the Billboard 200. The album featured several artists including Kanye West, Future, Post Malone, Quavo, FKA Twigs, Nicki Minaj, and more, per URBANISLANDZ.