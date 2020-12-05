Hollywood News

Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem ‘the greatest rapper of all time’

Ty Dolla Sign recently declared Eminem as “the greatest rapper of all time”.

By Omkar Padte
Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem'the greatest rapper of all time'
Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem 'the greatest rapper of all time' (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Dolla Sign has showered praises on Eminem.

The 38-year-old singer recently declared Slim Shady as “the greatest rapper of all time”.

The LA musician, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., revealed in an Interview with Hot Freestyle on Wednesday (Dec. 2) that Eminem is one of his favorites and that he is definitely on top of his list of people he would love to collaborate with, reports URBANISLANDZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have not done a song with Eminem yet, which I would love to,” Ty Dolla Sign said.

“He’s the GOAT for sure. I always said like the only rapper that I think is better than Eminem is Slim Shady. So yeah it will happen for sure. What up, Em? Holla at me.”

Meanwhile, it’s safer to say that the California singer who has collaborated with almost everyone else, might join forces with Eminem sooner or later, according to BET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Dolla Sign has had epic collaborations throughout his career. He recently dropped his third studio album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla Sign’ in October which debuted on No.4 on the Billboard 200. The album featured several artists including Kanye West, Future, Post Malone, Quavo, FKA Twigs, Nicki Minaj, and more, per URBANISLANDZ.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJuda Kar Diya poster out: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda pose as a wedding couple
Next articleAyushmann: Feel responsible when I reach out to people as actor

Related Articles

News

Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as ‘Without Me’ hits a billion views

Omkar Padte - 0
Eminem is celebrating a new milestone as his hit single 'Without Me' surpasses 1 billion views on YouTube
Read more
News

Eminem backs Joe Biden with powerful ‘Lose Yourself’ advertisement

Omkar Padte - 0
Eminem has officially endorsed US presidential candidate Joe Biden allowing his song to feature in new ad
Read more
Lyrics

Ariana Grande – safety net Song Lyrics ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of safety net by Ariana Grande ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the house, Fans shocked

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn't perform in the last task.
Right now I want to feel good about life - Sharad Malhotra

Right now I want to feel good about life – Sharad...

Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem 'the greatest rapper of all time' 1

US sets record with 225,201 single-day Covid-19 cases

Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem 'the greatest rapper of all time' 2

'Blood donations improve upto 80% of pre-Covid level'

Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem 'the greatest rapper of all time' 3

Russia adds 27,403 new Covid-19 cases

Ty Dolla Sign calls Eminem 'the greatest rapper of all time' 4

Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 400,000

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020