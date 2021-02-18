ADVERTISEMENT
U2 icon Bono didn’t hire good looking boys for band support due to daughter Eve Hewson!

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson, says father stopped hiring good looking boys for band support because she was a trouble-making teenager!

Los Angeles, Feb 18: Irish actress Eve Hewson, daughter of popular musician Bono, says her father stopped hiring good looking boys for band support because she was a trouble-making teenager! Talking about her current love life, the actress jokes she might just end up with a robot boyfriend.

“There got to a point in my teens when my dad couldn’t hire good-looking support bands any more. He was like, ‘No more boys in their twenties, please God!'” Eve told Town and Country magazine.

“It’s hopeless out there. It’s really a disappointment. I’ve heard they’re creating these girlfriend robots and hopefully soon they’ll do boyfriend robots, so I think I’m just going to wait for those,” she added on a lighter note.

Eve also mentioned that she had a rebellious teenage and stints of hopeless love.

