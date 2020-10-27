Uma Thurman finds love during lockdown

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Uma Thurman is dating architect Peter Sabbeth, whom she met on a beach because of a dog.

Thurman and Sabbeth met by chance on the beach in Sag Harbor, New York, this summer, reports pagesix.com.

“Peter had no idea who Uma was at the time. She was walking on the beach, known locally as Long Beach, near him, so he asked her to watch his dog while he took a swim. Uma said OK, watched his dog while he swam, and now, a few months later, they are madly in love and looking to buy a home together in the Hamptons,” said a source.

Thurman has been quarantining in the Hamptons over the past few months with her three kids. She has a daughter, Maya, and son, Levon, with former husband Ethan Hawke. They separated in 2003 and finalised their divorce two years later.

She also has a daughter, Rosalind, with French financier Arpad Busson, from whom she split in 2014.

In a previous interview, Thurman spoke about the difficulties she has faced in her personal life.

“I know what it’s like to wake up a decade later and be single again and alone again, and thinking you had a plan and the plan got derailed,” she said while talking about her experience of playing a single woman in the film “Prime”.

–IANS

