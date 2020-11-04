US election 2020: Lizzo bares it all in optimistic election day message

Advtg.

Lizzo is sending out a message of hope for America’s future expressing her gratitude for those who exercised their right to vote during the 2020 US election.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share her belief saying that she is hopeful for the future of the United States, despite the inequalities its citizens face, as the presidential election begins to draw to a close.

“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people,” Lizzo wrote

along with a half-nude photo of herself in an American flag suit that covered just half of her body.

“I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda and war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism.”

“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon-fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible….Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” she added.

Referring to the recent deaths of Black victims at the hands of police officers, the ‘Hustlers’ actress said “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.”

“I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it,” Lizzo continued.

“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong,” she further said. “Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”

Lizzo concluded, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”

Over the past few weeks, the 32-year-old singer has been actively calling for Americans to go the polls and vote through her star spangled style moments.

Last month, she reportedly dressed up as her version of Uncle Sam sharing a photo of her American flag bra and red curly locks.

“Auntie Sam realness – RECLAIMING MY TIME MY COUNTRY MY RIGHTS,” Lizzo captioned the stunning snap.