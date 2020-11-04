US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez sends out final ‘voting day’ message to her fans

Advtg.

Selena Gomez has issued a final voting day message, urging fans who hadn’t cast their vote yet to fill their ballot in person.

The ‘Ice Cream’ singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, to encourage her fans and followers to vote for the final time before the polls close in the ongoing US Elections 2020.

Emphasizing the importance of voting in the US election, Selena Gomez pleaded to her fans to go out and vote in person. She also mentioned that she knows many of her fans have voted. However, she stressed that if there is someone out there who has not then one should definitely take the opportunity to do so.

“Hey guys, I know that many of you have voted, and I’m so proud, and I’m so happy that you did, but there is plenty of other people who haven’t, and I think they don’t plan to,” Selena Gomez said in the video message.

“So please use the mail-in ballot. Please vote in person at this point if you can, especially in my hometown like Texas, and Pennsylvania, and Florida. Your voice matters so much,” she went on to say.

The 28-year-old further went on to add that every vote counts since contests have been very close before.

“So many people think that it doesn’t matter, but other elections have been this close before so you have to understand that your voice does matter and it’s so important and I’m just so thankful that you guys are listening, and I hope that you can get out there and do everything that you can. Please, please vote in person,” she said.

The singer also shared a short video featuring footage of people protesting during the recent Black Lives Matter campaign. In the clip, several people can be seen protesting against the system and the video ended with a message, “please vote”.

While Selena Gomez hasn’t officially endorsed any of the candidates, she made her hatred for President Donald Trump very clear during an Instagram Live session with fellow Joe Biden supporter Timothee Chalamet, reports Elle.com.