Vanessa Hudgens: I’m a big Jonathan Larson fan

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about working with Andrew Garfield and their upcoming film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”. The film is based on the semi autobiographical musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson. The film is directed by Lin Manuel Miranda.

“I’m a big Jonathan Larson fan. I was introduced to his work… fell in love with a world that Jonathan Larson wrote and created. So, after that I am playing a different character, that to me is the legacy that is Jonathan Larson,” Hudgens said on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“Then, I heard about ‘Tick Tick… Boom!’ and I was like, I must be a part of this movie in whatever capacity. I ended up getting to play a part and Donovan is played by Andrew Garfield,” she added.

“It’s special because he wrote for himself as a one-man play and it’s autobiographical. It just really sets the tone and gives you a peek into what it was being a struggling artiste,” she added.

“I can’t wait for this, Jonathan Larson, Lin Manuel view, Andrew Garfield, and a tattoo to commemorate the end of it,” she concluded on Barrymore’s show.