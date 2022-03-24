- Advertisement -
Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to host Oscars Red Carpet Show

By Glamsham Bureau
Terrence J to co-host Oscars Red Carpet Show with Vanessa Hudgens & Brandon Maxwell _ pic courtesy instagram
Will Packer and Shayla Cowan – the producers of the 94th Oscars announced that ‘The Oscars Red Carpet Show’, which is the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars set to be held on March 27, will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and Brandon Maxwell, reports ‘Variety’.

‘The Oscars Red Carpet Show’ will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST on ABC. As per ‘Variety’, before the Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST, the 90-minute special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers and presenters with a sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night, including a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.

David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro are serving as the executive producers of the ‘Red Carpet Show’ alongside Packer and Cowan. The Academy also confirmed recently that Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra will perform four of the five songs nominated. Van Morrison will be missing out on the ceremony due to his tour schedule.

