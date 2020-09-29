Vin Diesel forays into music world with new single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Advtg.

Vin Diesel just stepped into the world of music with his brand new song ‘Feel Like I Do’.

The ‘Fast & Furious’ star recently teamed up with Norwegian music producer Kygo to release his first song titled, ‘Feel Like I Do’.

Vin Diesel debuted the upbeat electro song on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’.

The dance beat was released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records, with Diesel describing the DJ as “one of the people that first believed in me.”

The 53-year-old first teased the song during his appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, where he talked about his longtime love for music.

“I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — and as you know that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet,” Vin Diesel said referring to how the coronavirus pandemic has delayed movie productions around the globe.

“Another way to show you, or share with you, my heart. To that end, one of the first people to believe in me was Kygo… I hope you like it.”

In a post on his Instagram page, Vin Diesel added: “For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone.”

“Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

In a separate post, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared the new songs cover, writing: “Hope you… FEEL LIKE I DO. All love, always…”

The news of the song’s release comes as no surprise after Diesel was spotted at the infamous Abbey Road studios in London.

Although ‘Feel Like I Do’ marks Vin Diesel’s first official debut into the world of music, it certainly isn’t the only time he has showcased his singing talents.

Fans have seen him performing karaoke to hit songs by Rihanna, Sam Smith, Beyonce, and Bill Withers. The actor has also paid musical tribute to late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker on several occasions.