Watch James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ new trailer

20th Century Studios’ new trailer for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ launched; a stunning light show featuring highlights from the film will be projected over Niagara Falls

By Glamsham Editorial
Watch James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' new trailer
20th Century Studios | James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water trailer still _ pic courtesy yt

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, James Cameron’s highly anticipated, first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning ‘Avatar’, the highest-grossing film of all time. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ opens in theatres on December 16.

In celebration of the trailer and poster launch for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, a stunning light show of massive proportions featuring highlights from the film will be projected over Niagara Falls.

With ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas.

