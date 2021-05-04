Watch Marvel first look of ‘Eternals’ & more in phase 4 trailer

Adv.

‘The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family.’ Marvel Studios celebrates the movies with a special look at the upcoming feature films in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a new video release, Marvel teased with a host of new arrivals including Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’, title reveals for the second instalment of Captain Marvel and Black Panther films and a hint at a new Fantastic Four instalment.

Also among the other things shown in the video is a blink-and-you-miss footage of Angelina Jolie and other stars of Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’.

It’s been more than a year without experiencing the magic of cinema in a movie theatre, Marvel Studios wants us back in front of the silver screen for more than ten new films set to release this 2021 & 22.

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ teaser highlights a star-studded crew of celestial beings with Angelina Jolie wielding a mystical sword, Salma Hayek mounting a horse and Richard Madden, Kamail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan and Lia McHugh shapeshifting between civilian and Eternals garb. The film, slated for November 5, will portray a race of immortal beings tasked with protecting the planet Earth from ‘The Deviants’.

Further into the future, Marvel also revealed that Chadwick Boseman’s role will not be recast in the film. The video revealed the official title for the July 2022 Black Panther sequel as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. And perhaps in reference to Iman Vellani’s appearance as Kamala Khan following her performance in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, the Captain Marvel sequel will be titled ‘The Marvels’. While Marvel keeps the teaser going, capping off the packed trailer and unveiling the never-sen-before logo of ‘Fantastic Four’ promising potential of a new instalment to the series!

To sum it all, the Marvel lineup seems to be not-so-subtle hint at its desire for a packed movie-going crowd during its phase 4 releases. The very loved Stan Lee reminds us in the voiceover, “I love being with people. It’s the most incredible thing in the world.”

Hoping the theatres to crawl back into action, here’s a probable release schedule.

Black Widow [July 9, 2021]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [September 3, 2021]

Eternals [November 5, 2021]

Spider-Man: No Way Home [December 17, 2021]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness [March 25, 2022]

Thor: Love and Thunder [May 6, 2022]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [July 8, 2022]

The Marvels [November 11, 2022]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [February 17, 2023]

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 [May 5, 2023]

[May 5, 2023] Fantastic 4 [TBD]