Watch Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ teaser trailer

Adv.

The Walt Disney Company released the very first teaser trailer and poster for Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited film adaptation of the musical West Side Story, today during the Oscars ceremony!

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, ‘West Side Story’ tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.

Adv.

From 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company will release ‘West Side Story’ in theaters soon in India.