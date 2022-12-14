scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Watch trailer – The Spider-Verse is back!

By Glamsham Editorial
Watch trailer - The Spider-Verse is back!
The Spider Verse is back _ pic courtesy yt

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill says she ran away from her home to fulfill her dreams
Next article
‘Govinda Naam Mera’ director Shashank Khaitan feels fortunate
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Rubina Dilaik

Hina Khan

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US