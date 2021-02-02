Jennifer Coolidge pretended to be her identical twin for a date!

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Jennifer Coolidge has shared that she once pretended to be her own identical twin sister, to date two best friends at once!

“Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you come and you’re on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want. I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks,” Coolidge said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

She added that she doesn’t know if she would have the “guts” to do that now.

Coolidge said, “But at the time, it really was sort of a great decision. Because, you know, when you’re younger, you can just about get away with anything.”

She had earlier shared that she discovered she was allergic to glue while playing “ditzy” roles on the big screen including in “American Pie” and “Legally Blonde”.

“I’m allergic to a certain kind of glue. Most eyelash glues are terrible, the glue in acrylic nails. I get a rash up my arm and face. I was playing all these trophy wives and ditzy blondes, and I would break out in these horrible rashes after eyelash extensions were applied,” she said.

The actress had to go to the emergency room: “I had to go to the ER, so no more glue for me.” –ians/dc/vnc/rt