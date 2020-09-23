Home Hollywood News

When Mariah Carey felt not ‘worthy of existing’

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer Mariah Carey has recalled the time when she did not feel worthy of existing.

The pop star was a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show “The Oprah Conversation”. In a short video of the episode, Carey and Winfrey can be seen discussing topics ranging from the time the singer was held in the backseat of a police car — something that Carey says she has “never spoken about” — to a moment in her life when she didn’t feel “worthy of existing”, reports etonline.com.

“I wouldn’t have gone here if I hadn’t been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on,” Carey says in the clip.

It’s unclear what or who Carey was specifically referring to, but Winfrey responds: “The loneliness and sadness behind the facade, I now understand it.”

Carey also touches upon her romantic past. The singer was previously married to music executive Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 and to comedian Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016. She and Cannon have nine-year-old kids – Moroccan and Monroe.

“I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship,” Carey says of one of her past loves in the video. –IANS/nn/vnc

Previous articleDisha Patani celebrates instagram feat with 60kg 10 reps
Next articleTV actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary thrilled about digital debut

