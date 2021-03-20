ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Carey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles’

Carey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles', and she says she was apprehensive about playing someone without kids in "Promising Young Woman".

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Carey Mulligan feels since she is not into film production, she has to wait for good roles to come her way.

“It’s still hard now, and it’s still a waiting game for me, because I’m not in a producing role. I just act, so I wait for the scripts. I’ve been lucky in the last 10 years that once a year something unmissable comes along,” she said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

However, she said that there are some good projects being made. “But there’s a feeling that there are more (good roles for women) and there are people being very proactive, like Emerald, like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, like Margot Robbie. Women who are being very deliberate about creating new and exciting things,” she said.

“I’d been exclusively playing mums for a bit. I had a teenage son in Wildlife and then I had children in ‘Mudbound’. And I had been performing this Dennis Kelly monologue (‘Girls and Boys’) in which I had two children,” she told The Guardian newspaper.

She added: “Then, suddenly, I was a bit like: ‘Can you still buy me as pre-kids?’ It wasn’t anything I’d massively articulated, but I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna be in that zone again.’ There were lots of things about it that I felt like, ‘I have no idea how to do this.’.”

Carey Mulligan has played a lot of 'mom roles'

