Hollywood News

Why Jason Sudeikis thanked ex Olivia Wilde on Critics Choice win

Jason Sudeikis won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series on Monday for his show Ted Lasso

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 8: Actor Jason Sudeikis won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series on Monday for his show Ted Lasso. While accepting the award, he thanked his children and ex-partner Olivia Wilde.

“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.’ … She was right,” Sudeiki’s said.

“Ted Lasso” won three awards. Besides Jason Sudeikis’ award, the series won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Best Comedy Series.

Jason and Olivia have moved on in their lives and gone separate ways. While Olivia is dating English singer Harry Styles, Jason is said to be dating English model Keeley Hazell.

