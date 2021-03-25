ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat

By Glamsham Bureau
Jessica Alba (news agency pic)
Jessica Alba
ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat, despite the fact that she was at the top of her career.

“I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it’s really freaking hard to be happy when you don’t have your health,” Alba said in an interview with Romper, as quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career. I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care about it the same way,” added Alba, who is mother to daughters Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alba added, “I felt like if I was going to have this platform, then what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference. That just felt so real when I became a mom for the first time”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhat inspired Suraj Sharma’s character in ‘The Illegal’?
Next articleSonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jessica Alba admitted she always had imposter syndrome

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Jessica Alba has admitted that she suffered from imposter syndrome when she moved on from acting career and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. "I've...
Read more
News

When Jessica Alba needs a break from her family

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Jessica Alba says there are days when she needs a break from her family, and indulge in some me-time. Talking about managing her life...
Read more
News

Jessica Alba says post Covid ‘women are going to be in high demand’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood actress Jessica Alba feels women will not take a step back as the entertainment industry moves towards revival in the aftermath of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates