ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Why Lucy Lawless feels Lucretia in 'Spartacus' is her scariest role yet

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Actress Lucy Lawless who plays the role of Lucretia in the popular TV Show “Spartacus: Blood And Sand”, has revealed that the period drama is probably the “scariest” project she has ever been a part of.

Comparing her characters in her popular TV shows “Xena: Warrior Princess” and “Spatracus”, the 52-year-old actress says her character in “Spartacus” is braver than Xena.

“(It) was pretty damn scary. Xena was scary on that physical level because it was just relentless and I hated the action. I just hate fighting. But again, I didn’t have an option to hate it so I didn’t indulge that. But Spartacus was very difficult for — you know — that whole nudity thing is quite counter to one’s nature and to our culture,” she said in an interview to collider.com

ADVERTISEMENT

If Lucretia scared her the most, the Kiwi actress’ role in the prequel to “Spartacus”, “Gods Of The Arena” was her favourite role.

“I was just watching ‘Gods Of The Arena’ the other night. My husband had it on because we’ve been through everything else online. Everything you can stream, we’ve seen and so we went back and watched our old show and, my goodness, that was really hardcore, very rich storytelling, so that was probably the scariest. And the best role,” she said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTiger Shroff redefines trust with new stunt
Next articleAnita Hassanandani wishes husband on his birthday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates