Here’s why ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew members feel Tom Cruise has become a ‘nightmare’ for them

Tom Cruise created quite a stir in December following his infamous COVID-19 rant on the sets of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

According to previous reports, the 58-year-old actor made headlines after an audio clip of him yelling at the film’s crew members for breaking safety protocols went viral.

The forthcoming movie has been plagued with multiple delays and shut down, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and the Hollywood A-lister seems very serious about finishing the movie as soon as possible.

A recent report published by The Sun claims that the crew members working on the ‘Mission: Impossible’ set are finding it difficult to work with Tom Cruise who is continuing to be a “nightmare” for them.

“A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can,” one insider told the publication. “But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him.”

“He’s the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare.”

However, it seems that Tom Cruise is not the only problem they are worried about, as many staff members expressed concern over the travel restrictions due to the pandemic after production moved from the UK to UAE. Crew members are now complaining about getting stuck outside of their home country given that direct flights between the Middle East and the UK are now being banned, per Pagesix.

“Now many of the production team, especially the more junior staff who aren’t on big salaries, are up in arms and just want to go home,” said an insider. “This is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production — and of course, a lot of that is totally unavoidable.”

“But the hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the UAE would give the crew more freedom to make headway without holdups.”

The source further added, “It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down.”

The seventh installment of the popular franchise sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as the fictional secret agent, Ethan Hunt.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also features Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, among others.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is currently set to hit theatres on November 19, 2021.