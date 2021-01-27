Here’s why Pamela Anderson quit all social media accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson has bid farewell to all of her social media accounts.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 26), where she announced that she will no longer post on any of the platforms, describing the users of Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as “the bewildered herd,” reports Toofab.

Though she did not remove any of her pages, the 53-year-old diva shared a stunning throwback photo of herself donning heavy makeup on her Instagram story.

“This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook,” Pamela Anderson began her caption.

“I’ve never been interested in social media and now that I’m settled into the life I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free.”

She also took a moment to thank all of her fans, writing “Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time.”

Pamela Anderson further noted that that big tech companies are seeking “control over” people’s brains. “That’s what THEY want and can use to make money.”

She concluded her post with a series of hashtags, which also include “life,” “freedom,” “nature,” “human connection,” “intimacy” and “love.”

In another similar announcement shared on Twitter, she wrote, “Goodbye social media.”

The post has since got immense support from Pamela Anderson’s fans, with many users taking to their social media handles to shower praises on her.

“You will be missed! We love you so much!!!” one fan wrote.

“I am so happy that you are free n happy!!!!” added a second person.

A third user commented “You will be missed.”

“I am glad to know that you are at peace and happy! We will love you! I will miss you here!” gushed another.