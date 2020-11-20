Here’s why Shawn Mendes ‘felt a bit alone’ before dating Camila Cabello

Advtg.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are truly in love with each other.

In the cover story for VMAN’s latest issue, the ‘Wonder’ singer admitted that before meeting Camila, he “felt a bit alone.”

Mendes also shared the magazine’s cover picture on his Instagram, writing “Thank you @vman @eltonjohn.”

While speaking with Elton John, the 22-year-old who has been in a relationship with the ‘Havana’ hitmaker for over a year and a half, heaped praise on his girlfriend and credited her for changing his life.

“I don’t know if it was something that was a ‘me thing’ or a ‘men thing,’ but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn’t keeping in touch with my family and friends… but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more,” Shawn Mendes said.

“[She’s] all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, ‘Oh, I should call my mom.'”

“I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away… I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me,” he added.

Shawn Mendes further explained: “I started playing this really eerie guitar part, super small. The whole thing is really sad. [I was] not with Camila at the time. I was a little hungover and wishing I was with her.”

The pair have been dating since July 2019, and are spending time isolating together in the former Fifth Harmony singers Miami home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian pop sensation also shared that “every song” he’s ever written is about her.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you,'” Shawn Mendes said in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.'”