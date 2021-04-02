HollywoodNews

Why writing 'We are the world' with Michael Jackson was a scary deal for Lionel Richie

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Singer Lionel Richie shares a humorous account while recollecting his experience of writing the peace anthem “We are the world” with late pop star Micheal Jackson.

“The obstacle of writing the song was not writing the song. The obstacle of writing the song was the python he had, the albino python that he lost in the bedroom,” Richie said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“So, we are writing the lyrics and I’m lying on the floor and I hear this little sound, ‘arrr, arrr’. And I look over my shoulder and there is this albino python head looking at me,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer described the moment as a horror movie and shared that Jackson had the coolest reaction to the situation.

“Drew, I was screaming like the last horror movie that you’ve ever seen in your whole life. And he kept saying to me, ‘Lionel, he loves you. He just wants to say he loves you’,” Richie said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleICC allows 7 additional players/staff for T20 World Cup
Next articleHailey Bieber says trolls 'mess' with her mind
ADVERTISEMENT
advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates