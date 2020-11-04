Advtg.
Will.i.am slams Donald Trump supporters, compares them to people in an ‘abusive relationship’

By Omkar Padte
Will.i.am slams Donald Trump supporters, compares them to people in an 'abusive relationship' (Pic Courtesy: Forbes)
Will.i.am has hit back at Donald Trump just before Election Day and believes his supporters are much like those who stay in abusive relationships.

The ‘Black Eyed Peas’ front man appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and spoke about the ongoing 2020 US presidential election.

During the interview, the 45-year-old American rapper blasted Donald Trump’s supporters and expressed his concern about how the president’s voters continue to support him because they don’t know how to leave.

“That’s [like] with any abusive relationship. There’s people that stick with their spouses and go through abuse because they don’t know how to leave,” Will.i.am said.

“That doesn’t mean that they’re happy, they just don’t have the strength or the courage to get out and change and switch it up and have faith in something else. That’s all they know,” he added.

Will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams further went on and reportedly called the Republican candidate an “embarrassment.”

“For the past four years, people have settled and just [taken] the embarrassment and ridiculous antics of how he behaves and how he divides and how he steers hate.

Another four years of that would be detrimental for the course of America. We’re in 2020 now, by 2024 the world is totally different.”

Speaking about Trump’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Will.i.am said: “Having just gone through the past 9 months, with so many people losing loved ones, so many people out of jobs, so many people who can’t pay their rent because they have to have a paycheck and are facing eviction… The past 9 months have been horrific.”

“And for America to be the leading country in the world, we’re acting like we’re a third world country with the way we’ve handled things. So, I believe people want a better next four years, a stable next four years. I believe that people want an equal opportunity after seeing the divide in America, the racial tension right alongside COVID,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people that have anxiety on both the Democrat and Republican side, and I think, by force, people are coming together,” he added.

Will.i.am’s band recently endorsed Joe Biden for the US Presidential elections on Twitter.

“Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Today is the day. Are we ready, America? Yes we are. Get out to the polls. Make your voice heard. The time is now. #VOTELOVE,” Black Eyed Peas wrote.

