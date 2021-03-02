ADVERTISEMENT
Will Smith will ‘consider’ running for President in future

Speaking to filmmaker Jon Favreau for a podcast, Will Smith spoke about many things including his dream of running for POTUS in the future

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 2: Hollywood star Will Smith sees himself running for American President some day. Speaking to filmmaker Jon Favreau for a podcast, the actor spoke about many things including his dream of running for POTUS in the future.

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” he was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, as saying on Pod Save America.

The 52-year-old actor explained that even if he does not join politics, he wants to be able to do something meaningful for society.

“I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena,” he said.

Smith, during the conversation, also spoke about racism, and how he has encountered systematic racism, even more after becoming a part of Hollywood.

“I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous,” he said.

“But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. Now they’re twins, for sure, but ignorance, can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country,” he added.

