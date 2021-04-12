Adv.
InternationalNews

‘WITHOUT REMORSE’ actors pay tribute to Tom Clancy

By Glamsham Editorial
Celebrating author Tom Clancy’s 74th birth anniversary, Amazon Prime Video shared a video where the stars of the latest adaptation of Clancy’s book Without Remorse – Michael B Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell – talk about Clancy’s impact on pop culture. Tom Clancy is a bestselling author and creator of iconic characters such as John Clark and Jack Ryan. Not only have his books sold over a hundred million copies, but have also spawned a media franchise featuring movies, video games, TV series and more.

In the video, the lead actors of the film are seen paying a tribute to the author as they recall his legacy that he has created through his various spy novels. In the video, Michael B Jordan, who essays the role of John Kelly says, “Tom Clancy was a legend when it comes to spy novels and video games. Whenever you hear his name you know that he is going to have a lot of quality, a lot of action and suspense…We want to honour his legacy and core characters.”

Michael B Jordan, Jamie Bell and Jodie Turner-Smith starrer Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’ is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting April 30.

