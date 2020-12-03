Hollywood News

'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in India before US

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing in India just ahead of Christmas on December 24. The film will release in India a day before the US release date of December 25.

The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again amid the Covid crisis. The film will release pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC megahit. Other returning stars include Chris Pine as Wonder Woman’s love interest Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 teases the beginning of a “new era of wonder” with a new battle, new armour, a new set of villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-lost love.

“This is a classic tale told through a great superhero with a true ‘superhero’ cast, and it’s an incredibly epic journey, but… What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be,” said director Patty Jenkins.

The Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up also stars Pedro Pascal as Max Lord.

–IANS

sug/vnc

