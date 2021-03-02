ADVERTISEMENT
Woody Allen autobiography publisher to sue HBO over ‘Allen V Farrow’?

Publishers of Woody Allen's autobiography, Apropos Of Nothing, have reportedly threatened to sue the network HBO

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 2: Publishers of Woody Allen‘s autobiography, Apropos Of Nothing, have reportedly threatened to sue the network HBO, and the makers of the documentary series Allen V Farrow, if they fail to furnish evidence for authorized use of audio from Allen in the documentary which has become a talking point ever since its first episode was aired recently.

Skyhorse Publishing have sent a “litigation hold document” (also known as a preservation notice) to the network and filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, as the publishing house feels that the creators of the documentary didn’t gain proper clearance to use portions from Allen’s audio book.

The network had signed a deal with the divorced couple’s son, Ronan Farrow, for the documentary last year.

“The document preservation notice could reveal if Ronan exerted any influence on HBO to green-light the series – or whether he had involvement with the filmmakers in presenting a very subjective view of the long-running feud between Woody and his ex-wife Mia,” a source told Radar Online.

