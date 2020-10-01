Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson announces the cast of new NBC comedy sitcom

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the cast for ‘Young Rock’.
The former WWE superstar recently announced the cast for his upcoming NBC comedy series on social media.
‘Young Rock’ which is inspired by the earlier life of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, reportedly received a straight-to-series order by NBC in January this year.
The series follows Johnson’s childhood “from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at Miami University. It will explore the rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way,” reports Variety.
Dwayne Johnson announced the cast sharing a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday. The post shows the actors that have been selected to portray younger versions of himself and his family members on the upcoming sitcom.
According to reports, the series has tapped Adrian Groulx to play 10-year-old Dwayne Johnson, while Bradley Constant will play him aged 15, and ‘Marco Polo’ star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18 to 20 when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.
Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, his late father Rocky Johnson will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson and Ana Tuisila will play Lia Maivia, Dwayne Johnson’s grandmother who he says was “pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter.
Dwayne Johnson noted that the first episode of the NBC show will be dedicated to his late father, who passed away earlier this year.
Production for the previously-announced series is now officially underway and is developed by The Rock and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang.
The series is being executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jeff Chiang, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.
‘Young Rock’ is expected to debut on NBC sometime in 2021.
Checkout the star cast below:
