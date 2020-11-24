Advtg.
Hollywood News

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show

Dwayne Johnson has shared an update on the upcoming comedy series inspired by his past life.

By Omkar Padte
Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show
Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show (Pic Courtesy: Entertainment Tonight)
Advtg.

Dwayne Johnson has shared an update on the upcoming comedy series inspired by his past life.

‘Young Rock’, the upcoming NBC show inspired by the life of Dwayne Johnson, has reportedly begun production and now the actor wants to make sure his fans know how things are flowing.

The former WWE superstar took to Instagram on Monday, where he shared a picture of himself with the series creator, Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat) going through a script to fine-tune the dialogue for authenticity.

Advtg.

“Excellent work week onset of our new TV series, “YOUNG ROCK” coming soon to @NBC,” the 48-year-old wrote alongside the photo in which both can be seen wearing a face mask.

“Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wildlife story growing up,” he added.

“We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away.”

Advtg.

Dwayne Johnson continued, “Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming, and the f**king hilarious. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this show.”

The ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ star also shared a first-look image of the NBC show on Instagram yesterday that shows the actor working on set. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting in front of the camera as he shows off his signature eyebrow action.

“Eyebrow action… onset of our new TV series, “YOUNG ROCK” for @NBC. A little inside intel – I started doing the “people’s eyebrow” when I was 13yrs old. The ladies loved it… So boom I did it,” Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Advtg.

Set to premiere in 2021, the comedy series stars Adrian Groulx as Johnson (aka Dewey) at age 10, Bradley Constant portrays Johnson at age 15, and Uli Latukefu plays Johnson from ages 18-20. Stacy Leilua, Ana Tuisila, and Joseph Lee Anderson have been cast as Dwayne Johnson’s family members.

‘Young Rock’ is being developed by Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang. She will also executive produce the show along with Johnson, Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

Advtg.
Previous articleWho is Richie Mehta, who won first International Emmy for India?
Next articleBigg Boss 14 housemate Nishant Singh Malkhani plays army officer in web film

Related Articles

News

Dwayne Johnson celebrates The Undertaker’s legacy ahead of ‘Survivor Series’ farewell

Omkar Padte - 0
Dwayne Johnson celebrates The Undertaker iconic legacy ahead of his final farewell appearance at WWE's Survivor Series
Read more
News

The Scorpion King: Dwayne Johnson teams up with Universal Pictures for a reboot

Omkar Padte - 0
Dwayne Johnson is planning to reboot his 2002 action-adventure film 'The Scorpion King'.
Read more
News

Dwayne Johnson sheds ‘manly tears’ over US Election Result

Omkar Padte - 0
Dwayne Johnson just revealed that he cried after Joe Biden won the US presidential election.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show 1

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a Thundering Tuesday pose for fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a Thundering Tuesday mood, given the surprise she has for fans and...
Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show 2

Jada Pinkett Smith: Police brutality is nothing new

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show 3

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Nishant Singh Malkhani plays army officer in...

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC...

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show 4

Who is Richie Mehta, who won first International Emmy for India?

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show 5

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Could've been big singer if I was a...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks