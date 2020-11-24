Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares first look photos for upcoming NBC show

Advtg.

Dwayne Johnson has shared an update on the upcoming comedy series inspired by his past life.

‘Young Rock’, the upcoming NBC show inspired by the life of Dwayne Johnson, has reportedly begun production and now the actor wants to make sure his fans know how things are flowing.

The former WWE superstar took to Instagram on Monday, where he shared a picture of himself with the series creator, Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat) going through a script to fine-tune the dialogue for authenticity.

“Excellent work week onset of our new TV series, “YOUNG ROCK” coming soon to @NBC,” the 48-year-old wrote alongside the photo in which both can be seen wearing a face mask.

“Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wildlife story growing up,” he added.

“We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away.”

Dwayne Johnson continued, “Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming, and the f**king hilarious. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this show.”

The ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ star also shared a first-look image of the NBC show on Instagram yesterday that shows the actor working on set. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting in front of the camera as he shows off his signature eyebrow action.

“Eyebrow action… onset of our new TV series, “YOUNG ROCK” for @NBC. A little inside intel – I started doing the “people’s eyebrow” when I was 13yrs old. The ladies loved it… So boom I did it,” Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Set to premiere in 2021, the comedy series stars Adrian Groulx as Johnson (aka Dewey) at age 10, Bradley Constant portrays Johnson at age 15, and Uli Latukefu plays Johnson from ages 18-20. Stacy Leilua, Ana Tuisila, and Joseph Lee Anderson have been cast as Dwayne Johnson’s family members.

‘Young Rock’ is being developed by Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang. She will also executive produce the show along with Johnson, Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.