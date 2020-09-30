Yungblud’s Cardigan mashup surprises Taylor Swift

Advtg.

Taylor Swift is all praises for Yungblud.

The singer whose real name is Dominic Harrison performed a mashup of Taylor Swift’s new song ‘cardigan’ with Avril Lavigne’s 2002 classic ‘I’m With You’.

The rockstar combined two iconic tracks as part of BBC Radio 1’s annual Live Lounge Month yesterday (September 29).

Taylor Swift evidently saw the reworking and took to twitter to shower her praises on Yungblud’s recent mashup performance.

“WELL this took my breath away and I’m honored to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you’. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!!” she tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the 23-year-old called Taylor and Avril his “favourite girls.” He also shared the song’s video on social media.

“CARDIGAN x IM WITH YOU … covered my favourite girls @taylorswift13 n @AvrilLavigne for the @BBCR1 live lounge!” he wrote.

He also performed his latest single ‘Strawberry Lipstick’, from his upcoming album, ‘Weird!’, which is scheduled to release on November 12.

According to reports, the singer announced a new podcast which will air on BBC Sounds. The Yungblud Podcast will cover “everything young people go through, the fun stuff and the hard stuff” and will kick off in October.